After the Lok Sabha 2024 election results were announced, South celebrities celebrated jubilantly as actor Pawan Kalyan won the elections. At the recent oath-taking ceremony, a number of celebrities were spotted, however Ram Charan made headlines. A viral video shows the actor and his team pushing away two men who were relentlessly trying to take a selfie with the ‘RRR’ actor.
In a video that has now gone viral, Ram Charan is seen entering the venue with his security in tow. The actor is seen wearing a set of thick-rimmed glasses that he had paired with a navy kurta and dark pants. As the actor was rushing to the venue, a man in a yellow shirt approached him with his mobile phone to take a selfie. The actor moved him aside with his arm. However, a few steps ahead, another man in white approached him, and this time his team moved him away.
The two men did not stop chasing the actor and they kept following him relentlessly. Take a look at the viral video here.
Ram Charan was joined by his father, Chiranjeevi, at the oath-taking ceremony. He attended the ceremony to show his support for both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during the event. Kalyan garnered significant attention this election season. He contested in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Pithapuram constituency and won the seat. He defeated YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha by over 70,000 votes.
Apart from them, celebrities like Rajinikanth and Balakrishna also marked their presence. On the work front, Charan is currently working on ‘Game Changer’ where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani.