In a video that has now gone viral, Ram Charan is seen entering the venue with his security in tow. The actor is seen wearing a set of thick-rimmed glasses that he had paired with a navy kurta and dark pants. As the actor was rushing to the venue, a man in a yellow shirt approached him with his mobile phone to take a selfie. The actor moved him aside with his arm. However, a few steps ahead, another man in white approached him, and this time his team moved him away.