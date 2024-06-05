Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Root For Uncle Pawan Kalyan After He Wins Andhra Assembly Elections

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are currently on cloud nine after their uncles, Pawan Kalyan and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, have won in the latest Lok Sabha elections. Pawan Kalyan, who is Ram Charan's uncle, won in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Upasana's uncle Konda Vishweshwar Reddy emerged victorious in Telangana.
Talking about their victory, Ram and Upasana said, "It is great news. We feel very happy that our uncles have emerged victorious, we wish them a tenure of happiness and progress." Ram also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win!”
The couple even praised Narendra Modi for his contribution, and said, "Modiji has changed India for the best, he has brought about so many positive upgrades. He has truly put our country on the map. With his leadership the country is in very able hands, flourishing as an economy. We thank him for all his efforts in making India what it is today."
For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party bagged all 21 seats in Andhra Pradesh. As per Election Commission data, Kalyan took 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured only 64,115 votes.
Most of us are aware that Pawan is uncle of Telugu actors - Allu, Ram, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej. The actor-turned-politician is also the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. He made his film debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (1996). Work wise, he will feature next in Telugu epic action-adventure ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit’. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the period film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, and Vikramjeet Virk in crucial roles.