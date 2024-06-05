Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Root For Uncle Pawan Kalyan After He Wins Andhra Assembly Elections

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party bagged all 21 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan with Ram Charan
info_icon

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are currently on cloud nine after their uncles, Pawan Kalyan and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, have won in the latest Lok Sabha elections. Pawan Kalyan, who is Ram Charan's uncle, won in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Upasana's uncle Konda Vishweshwar Reddy emerged victorious in Telangana. 

Talking about their victory, Ram and Upasana said, "It is great news. We feel very happy that our uncles have emerged victorious, we wish them a tenure of happiness and progress." Ram also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win!”

The couple even praised Narendra Modi for his contribution, and said, "Modiji has changed India for the best, he has brought about so many positive upgrades. He has truly put our country on the map. With his leadership the country is in very able hands, flourishing as an economy. We thank him for all his efforts in making India what it is today."

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Party bagged all 21 seats in Andhra Pradesh. As per Election Commission data, Kalyan took 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured only 64,115 votes. 

Most of us are aware that Pawan is uncle of Telugu actors - Allu, Ram, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej. The actor-turned-politician is also the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. He made his film debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (1996). Work wise, he will feature next in Telugu epic action-adventure ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit’. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna, the period film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, and Vikramjeet Virk in crucial roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gurugram Store Owner Molests Woman, Threatens To Kill Her; FIR Lodged
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19
  3. Puri Firecracker Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 15
  4. BJP 2024 Lok Sabha Seat Cutdown Has Share Of Party Bigwigs | Union Ministers Who Lost
  5. Day In Pics: June 05, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ahead Of ‘Coolie’ Release, Sathyaraj Talks About Alleged Feud With Rajinikanth; Here’s What He Said
  2. 2024 Gotham TV Awards Winners List: Top Honours Go To 'Colin From Accounts', 'Baby Reindeer', And 'Mr & Mrs Smith'
  3. Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha On His Big Win In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Ryan Condal Rock The New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. Uorfi Javed Recalls How She Was Treated Badly On TV Sets: If You Are Not A Lead Actor, It’s Very Difficult
Sports News
  1. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Pakistan Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: PAK Seek To Move Beyond Off-Field Drama
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  4. Sunil Chhetri Urges To Shift Focus To Crucial India Vs Kuwait Clash On Retirement Eve
  5. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  2. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  3. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  4. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  5. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Govt; Nitish, Naidu In Delhi