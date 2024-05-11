Viral Videos: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans During His Temple Visit

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has no dearth of fans all across the globe. He became a pan-India star with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Ram is one of the most sought-after actors today. Fans die to have a glimpse of their favourite actor. On Saturday, May 11, Ram Charan visited Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was clicked in his car heading towards Pithapuram. Fans flocked to see the actor. Ram, who is known for his humility, obliged to greet the fans as he waved at them from his car.