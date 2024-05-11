Viral Videos: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans During His Temple Visit

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has no dearth of fans all across the globe. He became a pan-India star with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Ram is one of the most sought-after actors today. Fans die to have a glimpse of their favourite actor. On Saturday, May 11, Ram Charan visited Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was clicked in his car heading towards Pithapuram. Fans flocked to see the actor. Ram, who is known for his humility, obliged to greet the fans as he waved at them from his car.
The 'Global Star', also received a warm welcome from his fans at Rajahmundry airport today. His pics and videos have gone viral on social media.
Ram Charan was accompanied by his mother Surekha to the temple. For the unversed, the temple, holds a special place for the actor and his family. Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award- the second-highest civilian award in India. So, he wanted to thank the Almighty by offering prayers.
Ram Charan, accompanied his father to receive the award. He shared a picture with his father and the Padma Vibhushan medal. Surekha, Sushmita, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also attended the prestigious ceremony in Delhi. Chiranjeevi accepted the Padma Vibhushan honour from President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The award ceremony took place on May 9, Thursday, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
"Congratulations dad. So proud of you. #padmavibhushanchiranjeevi @chiranjeevikonidela (sic),'' wrote Ram Charan as he shared the pics.
On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar'. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead. S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani among others are in pivotal roles. He also has a sports drama which is tentatively titled ‘RC16.’ Janhvi Kapoor and Dr. Shivarajkumar are also part of it.