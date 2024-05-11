South Cinema

Viral Videos: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans During His Temple Visit

On Saturday, May 11, Ram Charan visited Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh.

X
Ram Charan mobbed by fans Photo: X
info_icon

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has no dearth of fans all across the globe. He became a pan-India star with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Ram is one of the most sought-after actors today. Fans die to have a glimpse of their favourite actor. On Saturday, May 11, Ram Charan visited Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh. He was clicked in his car heading towards Pithapuram. Fans flocked to see the actor. Ram, who is known for his humility, obliged to greet the fans as he waved at them from his car.

The 'Global Star', also received a warm welcome from his fans at Rajahmundry airport today. His pics and videos have gone viral on social media.

Ram Charan was accompanied by his mother Surekha to the temple. For the unversed, the temple, holds a special place for the actor and his family. Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award- the second-highest civilian award in India. So, he wanted to thank the Almighty by offering prayers.

Ram Charan, accompanied his father to receive the award. He shared a picture with his father and the Padma Vibhushan medal. Surekha, Sushmita, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also attended the prestigious ceremony in Delhi. Chiranjeevi accepted the Padma Vibhushan honour from President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The award ceremony took place on May 9, Thursday, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. 

"Congratulations dad. So proud of you. #padmavibhushanchiranjeevi @chiranjeevikonidela (sic),'' wrote Ram Charan as he shared the pics.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar'. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead. S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani among others are in pivotal roles. He also has a sports drama which is tentatively titled ‘RC16.’ Janhvi Kapoor and Dr. Shivarajkumar are also part of it.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Soldier Shot Dead By His Father-In-Law Over Matrimonial Dispute In J-K’s Reasi
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 11: Kejriwal's Dig At PM Modi, Solar Storm Hits Earth, Flash Floods In Afghanistan And More
  3. Uttarakhand High Court Asks Govt To Find Suitable Site For Its Relocation Out Of Nainital
  4. Kerala Man Abandons Bed-Ridden Father In Rented House, Human Rights Panel And Police Register Case
  5. IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Goa; Forecasts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Isolated Places
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Videos: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans During His Temple Visit
  2. Navneet Malik Of 'The Freelancer' Wraps Up Sanjay Dutt-Starrer 'The Virgin Tree'
  3. Joey King Shares Results Of Allergy Test, Says She's Pretty Much Allergic To Everything
  4. Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: 'TMKOC' Actor Reportedly Used 27 Email Accounts, Was Afraid Of Being 'Surveillanced'
  5. Kriti Sanon Questions Pay Parity In Industry: Why Do Male Actors Get Paid 10 Times More For No Reason?
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open 2nd Round; City Lead Fulham 1-0 In PL
  2. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Beats Yulia Putintseva To Enter Rome WTA 1000 Fourth Round
  3. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Host Mumbai Indians At Eden Gardens
  4. India's Parvej Khan Secures Finals Spot in 2024 SEC Championships
  5. James Anderson To Retire After England Vs West Indies 1st Test - Read Statement
World News
  1. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  2. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  3. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  4. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
  5. Beloved KTLA Anchor Sam Rubin Passes Away At 64: A Look Back At His Impact
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail