Upasana Reveals Ram Charan Did THIS For Her When She Was Battling Postpartum Depression

In a conversation with The Times of India, Upasana revealed that she had moved back to her parent’s place when she was dealing with postpartum depression. She mentioned that Charan also moved in with her, so she did not have to go through that period alone. She said, “Ram Charan has been my strength throughout. My husband was my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place when I was going through postpartum depression. I understand that it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritize their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed.”