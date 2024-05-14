South Cinema

Upasana Reveals Ram Charan Did THIS For Her When She Was Battling Postpartum Depression

Upasana revealed that she dealt with postpartum depression after she welcomed Klin Kaara. She revealed how Ram Charan helped her during this phase.

Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana with their daughter, Klin Kaara
info_icon

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in June last year. While the couple has not revealed their daughter's face, they frequently take to social media to share glimpses of their sweet family moments on social media for their fans. In a recent interview, Upasana revealed that she dealt with postpartum depression after she delivered Klin Kaara. She shared the sweetest gesture the ‘RRR’ actor did for her during this tough phase.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Upasana revealed that she had moved back to her parent’s place when she was dealing with postpartum depression. She mentioned that Charan also moved in with her, so she did not have to go through that period alone. She said, “Ram Charan has been my strength throughout. My husband was my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place when I was going through postpartum depression. I understand that it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritize their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed.”

She talked about how the actor has been a hands-on father and how their daughter shares similar traits with her father. She also mentioned how difficult it is for her to leave her daughter when she goes out for work. She continued, “His loving attention and active participation in raising Klin Kaara have enriched this phase even further. Even her eating habits mirror Mr. C. She's a true Konidela. It's heart-wrenching to leave Kaara. Charan and I cry more than she does.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2012. On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in ‘RRR.’ He will be next seen in ‘Game Changer’ where he will share the screen with Kiara Advani.  

Tags

