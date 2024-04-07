Popular actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child last year. The couple often shares pictures with their child on social media. However, they have not revealed her face. Recently, the couple went on a holiday to Thailand. Sharing pictures from this vacation, Upasana Konidela shared a picture from the trip where she revealed Klin Kaara’s face for the first time.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Upasana Konidela shared an adorable picture from their Thailand vacation. The picture showed the couple bathing and petting a baby elephant. Ram Charan was seen in a black t-shirt which he had paired with yellow shorts, shoes, and a white cap. Upasana, on the other hand, was spotted in a loose white t-shirt and leggings. She carried Klin Kaara in her arms. The child wore a printed frock and was seen looking at the elephant.
Advertisement
Sharing this picture, Konidela wrote, “Thank you, Mr. C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp. #bestdad @AlwaysRamCharan” Charan was seen bathing the elephant with a pipe, while Konidela was petting it.
Take a look at the post here.
The picture has fetched over 13K likes. Reacting to the picture, fans poured their love in the comment section. One fan said, “Cutie princess.” A second fan mentioned, “What a cute family.” A third fan commented, “What a sweet baby.”
The couple tied the knot in June 2012. They have been friends since school. The actor is preparing for his upcoming political film, ‘Game Changer.’ The movie will star Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The actor will feature in a sports drama which is tentatively titled ‘RC16.’ This movie will star Janhvi Kapoor and Dr. Shivarajkumar.