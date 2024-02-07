Ram Charan and his family are frequently spotted together in public. The ‘Chirutha’ actor and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child last year. In a recent interview, Upasana opened up about the relationship Ram Charan shares with their daughter and fans are in awe.
Speaking to Galatta.com, Upasana talked about the special bond that Ram Charan shares with their daughter – Klin Kaara Konidela. She also talked about the bond that fathers and daughters usually share. Her response has gone viral on social media. The interviewer asked her, “They always say that when it's a girl child, she is close to her daddy. What about your baby, your sweet little girl?”
To this question, Upasana Kamineni Konidela said that she agrees that fathers and daughters share a special bond. She mentioned about Ram Charan’s and Klin’s bond. She talked about how their bond makes her feel jealous. She said, “That statement is true, and I am extremely jealous.”
She talked about how Klin reacts to her father. She mentioned that her daughter has a smile and a twinkle in her eye whenever she sees her father. She continued, “When she sees her dad, her face lights up. There's a special smile, a twinkle in her eyes, and I'm like, come on.” This candid response has left fans in awe of the couple.
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela were friends in school. Their love story goes back years before their marriage. The couple tied the knot in June 2012. They welcomed their first child in June 2023. They named her Klin Kaara.