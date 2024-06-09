South Cinema

Ram Charan Starts Shooting For Final Leg Of ‘Game Changer’ In Rajahmundry

Telugu star Ram Charan landed in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for the final leg of his shooting schedule for the political action thriller film ‘Game Changer’.

Ram Charan
Ram Charan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Telugu star Ram Charan landed in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for the final leg of his shooting schedule for the political action thriller film ‘Game Changer’.

This leg of the shoot will see Ram Charan working alongside Sunil and Naveen Chandra, who play substantial supporting roles in the film. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Anjali in pivotal roles. Sources said that the Rajahmundry schedule of the film is expected to mark the completion of Ram Charan's portions in the film. Following this, he is expected to shoot for a couple of days in Hyderabad.

These final scenes may be filmed towards the end of June or early July as per a new development. With Charan wrapping up his role, director S Shankar will then have approximately 20-25 days to complete the remaining shoot, indicating a swift pace towards the film's release. ‘Game Changer’ is directed by the renowned S Shankar, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle with an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore.

Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role, adding another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative. Dil Raju, known for his production excellence, is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  2. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
  3. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  4. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  5. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown