Ram Charan Starts Shooting For Final Leg Of ‘Game Changer’ In Rajahmundry

This leg of the shoot will see Ram Charan working alongside Sunil and Naveen Chandra, who play substantial supporting roles in the film. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Anjali in pivotal roles. Sources said that the Rajahmundry schedule of the film is expected to mark the completion of Ram Charan's portions in the film. Following this, he is expected to shoot for a couple of days in Hyderabad.