Hollywood

'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Passes Away At 53 After Battling Cancer

Shannen Doherty has passed away at the age of 53. She was best known for playing Brenda Walsh in 'Beverly Hills 90210.'

Shannen Doherty Photo: Facebook
Best known for playing the role of Brenda Walsh on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, actor Shannen Doherty has passed away. The actor was battling breast cancer. The news of her death was confirmed by her publicist.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Shannen Doherty’s publicist – Leslie Sloane – confirmed the news of her death. Sloane said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

The actor had revealed in 2015 that she was undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer. In 2023, she got a tumour removed from her brain and disclosed that cancer had spread to her bones. Apart from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, she was also seen in ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’, ‘Charmed’, and ‘Heathers.’ She was last seen in ‘Fortress’. She shared the screen with Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, and Kelly Greyson in this 2021 action drama.

The news of her death has sent shockwaves among her fans. Fans took to social media to pay their tributes to the late actor. Reacting to the news of her death, one fan said, “Rest in peace, Prue. Enjoy paradise, Brenda! You were one of those who defined the 90s. both your series were my favorite.” A second fan wrote, “RIP Shannen, Thanks for all the childhood memories.” A third fan mentioned, “I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty.”

Doherty was 53. May her soul rest in peace.

