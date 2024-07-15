'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Shannen Doherty Passes Away At 53 After Battling Cancer

The news of her death has sent shockwaves among her fans. Fans took to social media to pay their tributes to the late actor. Reacting to the news of her death, one fan said, “Rest in peace, Prue. Enjoy paradise, Brenda! You were one of those who defined the 90s. both your series were my favorite.” A second fan wrote, “RIP Shannen, Thanks for all the childhood memories.” A third fan mentioned, “I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty.”