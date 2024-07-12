Hollywood

Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75

'The Shining' actor Shelley Duvall has passed away. She was 75.

X
Shelley Duvall in 'The Shining' Photo: X
info_icon

Best known for her bone-chilling performance as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film ‘The Shining’, actress Shelley Duvall has passed away. She died on June 11 at her house in Texas. The news of her death was confirmed by her partner, Dan Gilroy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Gilroy confirmed Shelley Duvall’s death. He said, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend has left us. She had been suffering greatly lately, but now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.” The report mentioned that the actress passed away in her sleep at her house in Blanco, Texas. She succumbed to complications arising from diabetes.

Duvall made her Hollywood debut in the 1970s with ‘Brewster McCloud’. She is known for her performances in several Robert Altman movies such as ‘Thieves Like Us’, ‘Nashville’, and ‘McCabe & Mrs. Miller’, to name a few. Apart from that, she worked in movies such as ‘Time Bandits’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Boltneck’, and ‘Popeye’. She took a hiatus after appearing in the 2002 film ‘Manna from Heaven’. Her last movie was ‘The Forest Hills’ in 2023, where she played the role of Rico’s mother.

The news of her death has sent shockwaves among her fans, who took to social media to pay their tributes to the actor. One fan said, “This is an incredible loss of an artist… she will be missed.” A second fan wrote, “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the beautiful, bright Shelley Duvall. ‘Faerie Tale Theatre’ was a huge part of my childhood; it’s what introduced me to the bright, bubbly, lovely Duvall. May she find peace, love, and light.” A third fan commented, “Shelley Duvall lit up the screen – every film she was in was brighter for her presence, and yet the industry (and life) were frequently so cruel to her. I'm sad she's died, but glad she was living a good life in her final years by all accounts. There won’t be another like her.”

Duvall was 75. May her soul rest in peace.

