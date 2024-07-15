Karan Johar shared a picture and welcomed Neha Kakkar to Dharma Cornerstone. Johar was seen in a black sweatshirt that he had paired with square glasses. He posed behind Kakkar who was seated in front of him. Kakkar, on the other hand, wore a lace crop top that she had paired with black pants and a printed shirt. Sharing the picture, Johar wrote, “We are so THRILLED to have @nehakakkar joining our DCA music family! I have known Neha for years and she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to talent & hard work in the field of music. To many many many paths to be carved ahead, blazing with power, love & music!”