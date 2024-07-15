Neha Kakkar needs no introduction. The singer is known for delivering hits after hits and for being the voice behind some of the catchiest songs in the industry. After being in the music industry for a long time, she has now been roped in by Karan Johar’s talent management agency – Dharma Cornerstone. Johar took to his social media to welcome the singer to his agency.
Karan Johar shared a picture and welcomed Neha Kakkar to Dharma Cornerstone. Johar was seen in a black sweatshirt that he had paired with square glasses. He posed behind Kakkar who was seated in front of him. Kakkar, on the other hand, wore a lace crop top that she had paired with black pants and a printed shirt. Sharing the picture, Johar wrote, “We are so THRILLED to have @nehakakkar joining our DCA music family! I have known Neha for years and she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to talent & hard work in the field of music. To many many many paths to be carved ahead, blazing with power, love & music!”
Take a look at the post shared by Johar here.
The post has fetched over 141K likes. Reacting to the post, Kakkar wrote, “You the best!!!! Equally thrilled!!!” Celebrities like Sonu Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, Dhanashree Verma, and Ravi Dubey also poured their love in the comments. Dharma Cornerstone has celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Mahima Makwana, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Sood, Vidya Vox, and Neeti Mohan among others on its roster. The agency was established in 2021 and it already has roped in some of the biggest names in Bollywood. It is a joint venture between Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Bunty Sajdeh.