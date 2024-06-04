Neha Kakkar Seen With Hubby, Siblings On 'Superstar Singer 3' Set For Birthday Episode Shoot

The host of 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Haarsh Limbachiyaa can be seen saying in the video: "aaj birthday celebration hone wala hai Neha ka...uska pura parivaar aaya hua hai birthday me. Bahut masti karenge... bache bhi acha gayenge." The others who were spotted on the set of the show were the captains-- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Salman Ali. In the video, we can see Arunita talking about the show, saying, "I am very proud to be a part of this show. We are learning new things from kids and it is a very big thing." She then dedicated a 'Mai Agar Kahoon' for the birthday girl Neha. 'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.