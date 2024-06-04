Television

Neha Kakkar Seen With Hubby, Siblings On 'Superstar Singer 3' Set For Birthday Episode Shoot

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is all set to celebrate her 36th birthday on June 6, on Monday was spotted along with her family members on the set of kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', shooting for the upcoming episode.

Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
The visuals show Neha wearing a baby pink corset top, white palazzo pants and matching shrug. She has kept her long tresses open with pearls on it. We can see in the video the paparazzi singing the Happy Birthday song for Neha. Replying to them, the 'Kar Gayi Chull' singer said: "You can say happy birthday week. The episode is Neha Kakkar's bash... it will be fun."

Her brother Tony Kakkar was spotted wearing a grey tee shirt and black cargo pants. He said: "bahut khush hun... duaayen hain uske (Neha) lie, pyaar hai.. She deserves bahut sara pyaar. I have a surprise for her." Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar can also be seen on the sets, wearing a plain red strapless gown. Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh, who is Neha's husband was seen posing for the lenses wearing a red half-sleeved shirt, a white tee, and black trousers.

The host of 'Superstar Singer 3'-- Haarsh Limbachiyaa can be seen saying in the video: "aaj birthday celebration hone wala hai Neha ka...uska pura parivaar aaya hua hai birthday me. Bahut masti karenge... bache bhi acha gayenge." The others who were spotted on the set of the show were the captains-- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Salman Ali. In the video, we can see Arunita talking about the show, saying, "I am very proud to be a part of this show. We are learning new things from kids and it is a very big thing." She then dedicated a 'Mai Agar Kahoon' for the birthday girl Neha. 'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

