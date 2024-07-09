Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents

Karan Johar recalled how he struggled with his body image when he was a kid. He also mentioned that he used to go to public speaking classes for his 'effeminate' voice.

Instagram
Karan Johar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan Johar is no stranger to the distasteful jokes that are made about his body language and his sexuality. The filmmaker has always been vocal about how he has struggled with his body image. In a recent interview, the actor recalled his struggle with body dysmorphia and how he used to attend voice modulation classes in secret to change his ‘effeminate voice.’

In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Karan Johar opened up about how he felt that he had let down his parents because he was ‘effeminate.’ He mentioned that he was different than the other boys in his school and that made him feel more conscious about himself. He said, “I felt I failed a lot as a child first. I felt I was failing my parents. I felt I wasn’t the boy that they should have had. I was conditioned to believe that because I was effeminate. I was unlike all the other boys in my school.”

Talking about his childhood, he recalled an incident where he performed at a function in his school. He mentioned that some people were ‘sneering and laughing’ at his performance, while his mother watched him in the audience. He mentioned that this incident made him more conscious about his body. He also revealed that he used to go to a public speaking class for his voice, but he never talked about it to his parents.

The director said, “There was a gentleman there who told me that I had an effeminate voice and that it isn’t going to be easy in life for me. He sent me to a class that would bring some kind of baritone in my voice. All this time, I was telling my dad that I was going for computer classes because I didn’t want to tell them that this is what I was going to do.”

In the same conversation, Johar mentioned that he continues to battle body dysmorphia even today. He said that he always wears oversized clothes to feel more comfortable. On the work front, Johar is currently producing the Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer ‘Bad Newz.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  5. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  3. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  4. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  5. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 2 Men Shot At In Delhi; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 11 Married Women Misuse PMAY Scheme To Elope With Their Lovers
  3. Bengaluru: FIR Against Virat Kohli's One8 Commune Eatery For Keeping Bar Open Beyond Deadline
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Climate Injustice
  5. Kathua Terror Attack: JeM Offshoot Claims Responsibility For Army Convoy Ambush; Massive Search Op On
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  2. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  3. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
  4. Usha Uthup's Husband Jani Chacko Uthup Passes Away In Kolkata At 78 Due To Cardiac Arrest
  5. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan Arrive In Style For The Haldi
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
World News
  1. Hamas Warns Israeli Forces Of 'Disastrous Repercussions', Accuses Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  2. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  3. Iran President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian Vows Continued Support For Hezbollah, Reiterates Anti-Israel Stance
  4. Houthi Rebels May Free Detained Yemeni Leader Mohamed Qahtan, Says UN
  5. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Dials Ex-MPs After Historic Defeat For Tories
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 2 Men Shot At In Delhi; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda