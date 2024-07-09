In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Karan Johar opened up about how he felt that he had let down his parents because he was ‘effeminate.’ He mentioned that he was different than the other boys in his school and that made him feel more conscious about himself. He said, “I felt I failed a lot as a child first. I felt I was failing my parents. I felt I wasn’t the boy that they should have had. I was conditioned to believe that because I was effeminate. I was unlike all the other boys in my school.”