Karan Johar Reveals His Kids Have Started Asking Questions About Their Mother: Being A Parent Is Never Easy

Filmmaker Karan Johar is a single parent to his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, who were born via surrogacy in 2017. And KJo has often been candid about the challenges of single parenthood, and how his mother, Hiroo, who is now 81, helps him take care of the children. Now in a recent interview, Karan talked about how his children have started asking questions about their mother and their birth, which makes him seek the necessary guidance.
During a chat with Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel, Karan said, “It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about ‘whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother’. I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how we navigate the situation? And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy.”
Karan then talked about projecting his own insecurities on his son, and struggles not to say insensitive things to him. “When I see my son consuming sugar and I see he has put on more weight, then I am so paranoid for him. I don’t want to say it to him because this is the age where I want to live his life, I want him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child,” Karan asserted.
Karan further revealed that he tells his son to go play cricket or football and “do all the things that I didn’t do.” However, he realises that he shouldn’t be this parent, and wants his kids to be individuals of their own choice.
He even shared that he once said something insensitive to his son Yash once, but he later apologised for it. “I said ‘Yash, you have put on weight’. Like I said it this time. We were on a holiday and I said it. And the I went to my room and said, ‘Why did you do that?’ I went outside and I hugged him and I said, ‘I am really sorry, you eat what you want’,” Karan said.
Karan lastly revealed that his parents would often tell him to be like other boys, however, the society was not able to accept children like him.