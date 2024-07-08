Karan Johar Reveals His Kids Have Started Asking Questions About Their Mother: Being A Parent Is Never Easy

He even shared that he once said something insensitive to his son Yash once, but he later apologised for it. “I said ‘Yash, you have put on weight’. Like I said it this time. We were on a holiday and I said it. And the I went to my room and said, ‘Why did you do that?’ I went outside and I hugged him and I said, ‘I am really sorry, you eat what you want’,” Karan said.