'John Wick' Producers To Make An English Remake Of Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Kill'

As reported by Deadline, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment have come together to make an English remake of ‘Kill.’ These production houses have bankrolled the Keanu Reeves starrer ‘John Wick’ franchise. The Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial attracted eyeballs when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section and also at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film delves into the story of an Indian Army commando who braves thugs on a train to New Delhi as his fiance is held captive.