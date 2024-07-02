'John Wick' Producers To Make An English Remake Of Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Kill'

Ahead of the release of Lakshya and Raghav Juyal starrer ‘Kill’, a recent report has revealed that the film has been picked up by the producers of ‘John Wick’ for a remake in English. The report mentioned that the English remake will draw from ‘Kill’s action sequences and the plot. The remake has stemmed from an increased appeal of Indian cinema among the global audience.
As reported by Deadline, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment have come together to make an English remake of ‘Kill.’ These production houses have bankrolled the Keanu Reeves starrer ‘John Wick’ franchise. The Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial attracted eyeballs when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section and also at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film delves into the story of an Indian Army commando who braves thugs on a train to New Delhi as his fiance is held captive.
The English remake will be helmed by Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment. Deadline quoted Stahelski saying, “Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version – we have big shoes to fill.”
Additionally, the producers of ‘Kill’ also issued a statement on this win. They said, “When we made ‘Kill’ with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we envisioned a story that would resonate globally. Seeing the enthusiasm from North American audiences during festival screenings was a testament to the film’s universal themes and thrilling action. Partnering with 87Eleven Entertainment and Lionsgate to produce an English remake is a significant milestone for Indian cinema.”
Starring Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Tulika Maniktala, ‘Kill’ has been produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Apoorva Mehta. It is set to release in theatres on July 5.