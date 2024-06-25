Raghav Juyal Opens Up On His Transformation Into ‘Ruthless, Menacing’ Fani

For Raghav, the role marks a "180-degree transformation," which no one saw coming from him. "I feel nobody saw this coming from me. It’s such an evil character, which is so far away from what people have seen of me or know me as a person,” Raghav told IANS. The actor added, “The complete 180-degree transformation is what excited me the most about 'Kill', to deliver something so unexpected. Fani is not your average villain; he is ruthless, menacing to the maximum.” Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor also shared the impact of Raghav’s character, Fani, on the movie. “Because of Raghav's character's unpredictability, a lot of stakes go up. He killed it." 'Kill' is touted to be a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping film, slated to hit the silver screen on July 5.