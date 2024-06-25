Art & Entertainment

Raghav Juyal Opens Up On His Transformation Into ‘Ruthless, Menacing’ Fani

Leaving behind his good boy image, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has turned grey for his upcoming film 'Kill', where he will portray the “ruthless and menacing” antagonist named Fani, whom he said "nobody saw coming" from him.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Kill' is an action thriller that unfolds during a train journey to the national capital. It features a pair of commandos who face an army of invading bandits led by Raghav’s character, Fani. Bhat praised Raghav’s performance, describing Fani as a character who brings gore and madness to the entire storyline. "Raghav's character is undoubtedly excellent. 'Fani' is funny and witty yet cruel, making him an unforgettable presence in the film," said Bhat.

For Raghav, the role marks a "180-degree transformation," which no one saw coming from him. "I feel nobody saw this coming from me. It’s such an evil character, which is so far away from what people have seen of me or know me as a person,” Raghav told IANS. The actor added, “The complete 180-degree transformation is what excited me the most about 'Kill', to deliver something so unexpected. Fani is not your average villain; he is ruthless, menacing to the maximum.” Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor also shared the impact of Raghav’s character, Fani, on the movie. “Because of Raghav's character's unpredictability, a lot of stakes go up. He killed it." 'Kill' is touted to be a high-octane, adrenaline-pumping film, slated to hit the silver screen on July 5.

Talking about Raghav, who is fondly called the “King of Slow Motion” for his dance moves, first gained attention with 'Dance India Dance 3' in 2009. He later appeared as a skipper in 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2' and 'Dance Ke Superkids'. In 2016, he participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', which was hosted by actor Arjun Kapoor. Raghav made his film debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014 and has since featured in movies such as 'ABCD 2', 'Nawabzaade', 'Street Dancer 3D', 'Bahut Hua Samman', and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

