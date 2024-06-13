After much anticipation, the trailer of ‘Kill’ is finally here. The movie is a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The trailer has already started making waves on social media, all thanks to its cast and their performance. Fans cannot get over the action sequences that are surely going to run a chill down your spine.
The 2:19 minute-long trailer of ‘Kill’ opens with a shot of Lakshya being chained by his neck and being pulled onto the floor of a train compartment. He has blood all over himself and looks unconscious. The trailer, then, cuts to Lakshay celebrating his fourth anniversary with Tanya Maniktala. Later, he proposes to her for marriage on the train and she says yes. However, their joy is short-lived when a gang of thugs, led by Raghav Juyal, attack the train. They unleash violence and harm people mercilessly.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kill’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “100% RT score btw. This movie needs major support so that we can continue to have movies of such ilk.” A second fan mentioned, “We all gotta support this gem... This is what's going to change the Indian standards or action in a good way... Gotta watch this everyone.” A third fan wrote, “Watched it at TIFF. This movie is going to set new standards for Bollywood. And Lakshya is going to be the next superstar after this. He is the next Dharma boy, and the performance of Raghav will be in everyone's mind... Just wait and watch.”
The trailer of ‘Kill’ has the most gripping soundtrack which will give you an adrenaline rush. The action sequences are as gory as they can get, and that proves that the movie will not be an easy watch. Newcomer Lakshya delivers a commendable performance. He had me hooked in the trailer with his dialogue delivery and how he glided like butter in the action sequences. Raghav Juyal stands tall as the antagonist and also delivers a mighty performance. The train sequences are shot well without the unnecessary shaking of the camera.
Starring Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Hars Chhaya, Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhishek Chauhan, and Parth Tiwari, ‘Kill’ is set to release in theatres on July 4. The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.