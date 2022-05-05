Thursday, May 05, 2022
Kartik Aaryan Discusses His Feud With Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Around the time of Kartik Aaryan's spat with Karan Johar, there were rumours that a few industry insiders were forming a lobby against the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in order to damage his career.

Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Updated: 05 May 2022 11:14 pm

Actor, Kartik Aaryan recently talked out about the fallout with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions while promoting his forthcoming horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Prior to the fallout, the actor and the production house were working on ‘Dostana 2’. Dharma refused to reveal information in a statement released following the controversy, stating that it would maintain a "dignified silence" on the topic. 

"I simply focus on my profession, that's all I have to say about it", Aaryan remarked when asked if the fallout would affect an actor like him who has no film expertise.

Following the disagreement between Aaryan and Johar, there were rumours that a few industry insiders are forming a lobby against the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor in order to damage his career. According to the report in Indian Express, when questioned if he believes these rumours are true, Aaryan said, "Nobody has the time for it.”

"What occurs at times is people make 'baat ka batangad,'" he continued. There isn't much else to say. No one has such a large amount of time. Everyone simply wants to work, and do a decent job at that. Other than that, all we have are rumours." 

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a sequel to Priyadarshan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav feature in the sequel, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. On May 20, the film will be released in theatres.

