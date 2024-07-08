Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Reveals He Once Passed Comment About His Son Yash's Weight Gain And Apologised To Him

Karan revealed that he feels guilty of commenting on his son Yash's weight gain. He later realised it was not the right thing to fat shame his kid and he later apologised to Yash.

Karan Johar admits he once fat-shamed his son Yash and later regretted it Photo: Instagram
Filmmaker Karan Johar is a father to twins- Roohi and Yash. He welcomed them through surrogacy in 2017. Roohi and Yash have grown up to cute cute-looking kids. Karan often shares pics and videos with his munchkins on social media. He is a doting father and leaves no stone unturned to make them happy. However, in an interview, Karan revealed that he feels guilty of commenting on his son Yash's weight gain during one of their holidays. He later realised it was not the right thing to fat shame his kid and apologised to Yash. 

In a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Karan said that it breaks his heart but when he sees his son consuming sugar and putting on weight more than he is, he becomes paranoid. KJo also said that this is the phase of his son and he wants Yash to live his life and wants him to be happy and joyous because he is a happy child. ''But I can see the genetic… I can’t call it a flaw, I get it from my mom and I know he’s getting it from me,'' added Karan.

The filmmaker further said that he can seen that Yash is going to walk into that phase and he is going to combat it. He continued, ''I tell him to go play sports, go play football, go play cricket, do all the things that I didn’t do and I am like I shouldn’t be this parent. This is not who I wanted to be.'' Karan also said that he wants his son to be an individual of his own choice. He revealed he is struggling from saying insensitive things to his children.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director then shared that during a recent family holiday, he commented on Yash’s weight. Realising his mistake, he immediately apologised to him. He told Yash, 'You’ve put on weight.’ He went into his room and said, ‘Why did you do this!’ He then went outside, and hugged him and said, ‘I’m really sorry, please eat what you want’.

