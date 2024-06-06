Neha Kakkar Declares 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestants To Be 'Mini Versions' Of Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh

The original track, which is sung by Arijit and Shreya, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Their rendition earned them both a standing ovation from singer Neha Kakkar, as well as the team captains. Speaking about the performance, Neha said: "When I heard that Devansriya and Atharv were going to sing together, I was excited to see these fine singers together. Today, after hearing them, I felt like mini versions of Shreya and Arijit were singing. It was an amazing performance, full of love, emotion, and incredible singing. God bless you all."