Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar Declares 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestants To Be 'Mini Versions' Of Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh

The super judge of 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar called contestants Devansriya K and Atharv Bakshi, the 'mini versions' of singers Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, as they performed a heartwarming duet of the song 'Tum Kya Mile'.

Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The super judge of 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar called contestants Devansriya K and Atharv Bakshi, the 'mini versions' of singers Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, as they performed a heartwarming duet of the song 'Tum Kya Mile'.

The new episode titled 'Musical Game Night' featured a unique twist wherein the teams of contestants and captains are swapped, introducing a fresh dynamic to the competition as they perform together. The 13-year-old Devansriya from Kozhikode, Kerala, and 12- year- old Atharv captivated audiences with their rendition of the track 'Tum Kya Mile’, from the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The original track, which is sung by Arijit and Shreya, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Their rendition earned them both a standing ovation from singer Neha Kakkar, as well as the team captains. Speaking about the performance, Neha said: "When I heard that Devansriya and Atharv were going to sing together, I was excited to see these fine singers together. Today, after hearing them, I felt like mini versions of Shreya and Arijit were singing. It was an amazing performance, full of love, emotion, and incredible singing. God bless you all."

Captain Pawandeep Rajan added: "It was an outstanding performance. I call Atharv the perfect 'AB' because he strives for perfection, and I feel so proud that you’re from my team. Atharv, you sang beautifully, and Devi, the way you delivered the composition was perfect. Great work, Arunita." The episode also witnessed the captains, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Neha engaging in a fun-filled game of ‘guess the song basis the props shown’, making for a fun, light-hearted episode. 'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. WATCH | CISF Constable's Outburst After Slapping Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport
  2. Cong Attacks BJP Over Removal Of Gandhi, Shivaji Statues At Parliament Complex, Links Maharashtra Votes To It
  3. Farmers' Stir, 'Mistakes' In Ticket Distribution Led To BJP's Fall In Seats: Rajasthan Minister
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories
  5. MP: Five Children Employed In Two Eateries Rescued In Indore; Case Registered
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Wants To Earn Rs 500-800 Crore And Not Make Films: Everything Will Flop
  2. Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Security Personnel; Constable Detained For Questioning
  3. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  4. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  5. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
Sports News
  1. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Blue Tigers Eye Early Lead In Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match
  2. Jasmine Paolini Vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2024 SFs Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch
  3. English Premier League: Clubs Vote In Unison To Keep VAR For The Upcoming Season
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: James Maddison And Curtis Jones Cut From Three Lions Squad
  5. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam’s PAK Lock Horns Against Monank Patel’s USA
World News
  1. Baggage Handler's Tip: Why You Should Rethink Ribbons On Your Suitcase
  2. 'Don't Want Her Touching Him..': Wisconsin Father Prevents Daughter From Shaking Black Superintendent's Hand
  3. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  5. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Demands Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls Go Wrong; MCC Lifted
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win