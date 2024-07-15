Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts To Claim Of Son Meezaan Being Gifted Rs 30 Crore Apartment By Mukesh Ambani For Introducing Radhika To Anant

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who is known for his offensive remarks on social media targeting the celebs, claimed that Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan was gifted an apartment worth Rs 30 crore as a gift by Anant Ambani's father, Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani. He said that Ambani gifted the apartment to Meezaan for introducing Radhika Merchant to his son. Jaaved has now reacted to it.
On Sunday, Kamaal took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, ''Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr. Actually Meezan did introduce Radhika Merchant to Anant Ambani''.
Meezaan was part of the Ambani wedding. He attended all the wedding ceremonies and functions of Anant and Radhika. He also shared a picture with the groom and the bride on his Instagram. Sharing the pic, he wrote, ''Felt Cupid 😊❤️''. Meezaan also shared glimpses from the wedding festivities on his social media. He was one of the groomsmen and danced at the baraat of Anant.
Meezaan started his career by assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. He made his Bollywood debut in 2019 film, 'Malaal', opposite Sharmin Segal. He was also seen in 'Hungama 2' and 'Yaariyan 2'. Meezaan' will be next seen in 'Miranda Boys'.
Coming back to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the couple tied the knot on July 12 at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Anant is the youngest son of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of business tycoon Viren A. Merchant, and his wife Shaila Viren Merchant. Several global stars and politicians graced the grand Ambani wedding. It was followed by the Shubh Ashirward ceremony on July 13 and Mangal Utsav on July 14.