After the premiere of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Imtiaz Ali addressed the audience. The premiere was a houseful show. Seeing the response, the director got emotional and shared his thoughts with the audience. He said, “It is very rarely that a filmmaker gets to watch his own film because usually you are working on it, and that’s not the same as viewing it. Today I got a chance to watch the whole film, this has happened only one time in my life before. When I was watching the film, I was constantly thinking of Chamkila. Before the show started, we were talking about how there are so many people here, it is more than houseful and then I thought to myself why won’t it happen?”