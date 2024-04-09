Art & Entertainment

Imtiaz Ali Gets Emotional At The Response 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Received At The MAMI Premiere

At the premiere of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Imtiaz Ali got emotional with the response his film received. Here's what he said.

Imtiaz Ali’s much anticipated directorial ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is set to stream on Netflix from April 12 onwards. Ahead of the release of this Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer, the movie was premiered by Netflix in association with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai. Post the premiere of the film, the director got emotional with the response his work received.

After the premiere of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Imtiaz Ali addressed the audience. The premiere was a houseful show. Seeing the response, the director got emotional and shared his thoughts with the audience. He said, “It is very rarely that a filmmaker gets to watch his own film because usually you are working on it, and that’s not the same as viewing it. Today I got a chance to watch the whole film, this has happened only one time in my life before. When I was watching the film, I was constantly thinking of Chamkila. Before the show started, we were talking about how there are so many people here, it is more than houseful and then I thought to myself why won’t it happen?”

He continued talking about the music legend, Amar Singh Chamkila. He added, “Chamkile ka ek bhi gaana aisa nahi hai joi hit nahi hai, Chamkile ka ek bhi akahada aisa nahi hai jo over full nahi hua. He is the roof breaker artiste, this is his film it had to be houseful. It is owing to him. I really felt that there is some spirit, which is the ‘hit spirit’, woh aata hai, toh log aate hai. Chamkila is that.”

The premiere was attended by celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Sheebha Chaddha, Piyush Mishra, and Saiyami Kher to name a few. The movie follows the story of Amar Singh Chamkila as he rose from poverty to become one of Punjab’s most loved musicians. The singer was killed at the age of 27.

