'Amar Singh Chamkila': Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had No Expectations From Parineeti Chopra Due To THIS Reason

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film marks Diljit and Parineeti's first project together. It is the biopic of Indian musician and singer, Amar Singh Chamkila who was assassinated in 1988. Parineeti plays Diljit's on-screen wife, Amarjot Kaur.
Apart from acting, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra also sang their songs in the film. In an interview with Film Companion, Diljit opened up about the challenges faced by him while trying to sing like Chamkila. He also didn't have expectations from Parineeti.
Dosanjh shared, “It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila’s songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir’s team has helped us a lot.”
He added, “Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot’s part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot. We have only tried. Since in the film it is connected to the story, people might like it.”
Earlier, in an interview with News18, director Imtiaz Ali was all praise for Diljit and Parineeti. He said, “They had a lot of practice sessions that happened before the shoot. I knew that both Diljit and Parineeti are very good singers. Before every shot that required them to sing, they would practice for hours. There were many jam sessions that happened between them and Rahman sir. Parineeti and Diljit would go to his studio and sing with him.”
The music of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been composed by AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics. The movie features six original Hindi songs crooned by famous singers, including Diljit and Parineeti.
'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.