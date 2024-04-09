When it comes to personal life, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is an extremely private person. He hardly talks about his personal life in interviews or other events. However, a friend of Diljit has made some shocking revelations about the Punjabi munda which might break hearts of his fans. His friend, in a new Indian Express profile, revealed that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman and they also have a son together. The report also claimed that the 'Crew' actor's wife and son live in the US.
As per the report in the portal, the profile read: "An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana''.
Recently, in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit revealed that he never faced heartbreak. He also opened up about why his connection with parents broke at a young age. The 'Lover' singer said, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me… Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family''.
On the work front, Diljit's last release was 'Crew' where he had a special appearance. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' which also stars Parineeti Chopra. The Netflix release, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is based on the real-life story of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur.
'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to premiere on April 12. The early reviews are out and it has received positive responses.