Recently, in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit revealed that he never faced heartbreak. He also opened up about why his connection with parents broke at a young age. The 'Lover' singer said, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘Yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me… Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family''.