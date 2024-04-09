Art & Entertainment

Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Saiyami Kher Attend MAMI Premiere Of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ will be streaming on Netflix from April 12, 2024.

Advertisement

Netflix
Shabana Azmi With Imtiaz Ali, Mrunal Thakur, Saiyami Kher Photo: Netflix
info_icon

On April 8, Netflix hosted the premiere of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, in association with the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of the film’s director Imtiaz Ali along with Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India. The screening was followed by an interactive session between film critic Sucharita Tyagi and Imtiaz Ali. 

Clicked at the event for the much-awaited premiere ahead of the film’s release were around 300 film enthusiasts, including Imtiaz Ali. It was certainly a star-studded affair with celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Kaushal, Daisy Shah, Mahima Makwana, Avneet Kaur, Pratik Sehejpal, Piyush Mishra and others marking their presence.

Advertisement

Mrunal%20Thakur
Mrunal Thakur Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Imtiaz%20Ali
Imtiaz Ali Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Shabani%20Azmi
Shabani Azmi Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Akshay%20Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Avneet%20Kaur
Avneet Kaur Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Daisy%20Shah
Daisy Shah Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Gurfateh%20Pirzada
Gurfateh Pirzada Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Ishwak%20Singh
Ishwak Singh Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Mahima%20Makwana
Mahima Makwana Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Sunny%20Kaushal
Sunny Kaushal Photo: Netflix
info_icon

NetflixAlso spotted at the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening were Sheeba Chaddha, Bhuvan Bam, Saiyami Kher, Zanai Bhosle, Ajaz Khan, Moses Koul, and Rohan Shah amongst others.

Bhuvan%20Bam
Bhuvan Bam Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Saiyami%20Kher
Saiyami Kher Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Moses%20Kaul
Moses Kaul Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Imtiaz was clearly overjoyed to share his film with such a large audience, and shared his excitement by saying, ”It is an exhilarating experience to screen Amar Singh Chamkila for so many film enthusiasts at the screening today. We are overwhelmed by the love that the film has received so far and with the release of the film just around the corner, the team is extremely excited to share the film with Netflix audiences worldwide!”

Advertisement

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is an ode to the vibrant life of the legendary Punjabi musician, who was known as the ‘Elvis Of Punjab’ and was one of the highest record selling artists ever. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from April 12, 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: INDIA Bloc Seat Deal Announced For Maha; CEC Rajiv Kumar Gets Z+ Security Cover
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World LIVE: Man City Take On Real Madrid In UEFA Champions League QFs
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him