Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Saiyami Kher Attend MAMI Premiere Of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

On April 8, Netflix hosted the premiere of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, in association with the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of the film’s director Imtiaz Ali along with Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India. The screening was followed by an interactive session between film critic Sucharita Tyagi and Imtiaz Ali.
Clicked at the event for the much-awaited premiere ahead of the film’s release were around 300 film enthusiasts, including Imtiaz Ali. It was certainly a star-studded affair with celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Kaushal, Daisy Shah, Mahima Makwana, Avneet Kaur, Pratik Sehejpal, Piyush Mishra and others marking their presence.
NetflixAlso spotted at the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ screening were Sheeba Chaddha, Bhuvan Bam, Saiyami Kher, Zanai Bhosle, Ajaz Khan, Moses Koul, and Rohan Shah amongst others.
Imtiaz was clearly overjoyed to share his film with such a large audience, and shared his excitement by saying, ”It is an exhilarating experience to screen Amar Singh Chamkila for so many film enthusiasts at the screening today. We are overwhelmed by the love that the film has received so far and with the release of the film just around the corner, the team is extremely excited to share the film with Netflix audiences worldwide!”
Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is an ode to the vibrant life of the legendary Punjabi musician, who was known as the ‘Elvis Of Punjab’ and was one of the highest record selling artists ever. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from April 12, 2024.