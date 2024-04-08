OTT Releases This Week: From 'Amar Singh Chamkila' To 'Fallout', 5 Films And Shows You Can't Afford To Miss

As we all gear up with a fresh week ahead, it’s time to know the latest titles on different streaming platforms to watch this week and satiate your bingeing needs. There is Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra headlined ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which is a biographical film on the legendary singer, along with ‘Fallout’, the live-action series based on the worldwide hit video game. ‘Heartbreak High’ and ‘Hightown’ too mark their returns with brand new seasons. So check out the top five films and shows that you can stream this week:
‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ (April 10)
Based on a true story, ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ revolves around the confrontation aboard an aircraft when two strong flight attendants face off against armed hijackers. They both engage in a high-octane battle of wits amid the tumultuous backdrop of Colombian political unrest. The political thriller based is based on actual events on May 30th, 1973 when two masked hijackers forced the government with demands for the release of 50 political detainees and a huge ransom.
Advertisement
Streaming on Netflix
‘Heartbreak High’ season 2 (April 11)
Season 2 of ‘Heartbreak High’ is set in Australia’s bustling Hartley High. It shows Amerie, who deals with the complexities of a love triangle while the bond between Harper and Malakai flourishes. Rowan, a newcomer, stirs things further while Zoe ends up changing the conventional dynamics. It is a story about discovery, love and transformation.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ (April 12)
The much-awaited biopic is all set to showcase the remarkable journey of the legendary Punjabi singer and performer, and Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is about Chamkila's rapid ascent in the music world, his provocative songs, and his assassination. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of his spouse, Amarjot Kaur, and delves into their personal and professional relationship.
Advertisement
Streaming on Netflix
‘Fallout’ (April 12)
The series takes you to the post-apocalyptic landscapes in this live-adaptation of the famous video game, which is set in a future Los Angeles wasted by a nuclear catastrophe from 200 years ago. It showcases how the survivors navigate a world filled with mutants, radiation and civilisation ruins. The series, starring Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins, is about humanity’s quest for survival amidst devastation.
Streaming on Prime Video
‘Hightown’ season 3 (April 12)
Season 3 of ‘Hightown’ revolves around Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), who has to deal with the challenges of maintaining sobriety while navigating a maze of murder and narcotics in Cape Cod. She dedicates herself to unravelling the cases of a missing woman while her ex-colleagues, Ray Abruzzo and Alan Santille, face new dangers in their quest against drug cartels.
Streaming on Lionsgate Play