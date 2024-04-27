'Amar Singh Chamkila' has put the Punjabi artist on the map for everyone, but he certainly was a controversial figure of his time. Revealing how and when Netflix decided to come on board the film, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix, exclusively told Outlook India, “The first time Imtiaz Ali sent me the script, he told me that it’s a small film he’s planning to make and asked me how I feel about it. For a few hours after reading the material, I went on to research more about him, and I was shocked at the amount of success that he reached, becoming the highest record selling artist of his time. But his life was constantly judged and that was the one thing that stood out for me, and the entire team, was his courage. Every time he took to the stage, it could have been his last akhaada or the last time he interacted with his audience, but he still did it relentlessly, day after day.”