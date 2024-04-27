Decoding Chamkila—The Film And The Singer

Imtiaz Ali probably understood this and that’s why his film starts in a reverse order. It starts with voices of people who thought Chamkila was a “ganda sa banda” and a “social darinda”, the one who sang ashleel songs. Gradually, the movie unravels, and we get drawn into Chamkila’s real world—his poverty, his caste, his abysmal work conditions, and his passion for writing and singing songs. The whole transition from singing obscene songs to devotional songs and again going back to singing obscene songs was smooth. And all this transpiring in the backdrop of militancy came through beautifully. By the time the movie reached its end and Chamkila died, all the characters who had initially abused Chamkila, grew sympathetic to him. That depicts the prowess of Ali as a filmmaker who adopts an alternative way of storytelling, well aware of the fact that Chamkila had more detractors than supporters. I am not a fan of Imtiaz Ali or his films, but Chamkila has the potential to redefine Ali as a filmmaker.