Not So Shining: The Reality Of 'Chamkila Phase'

Around the talk of the movie on Chamkila’s life, the people en masse are slipping (or being made to do so) into collective amnesia about the greatest heights of Punjabi music and poetry. A group of people has become very vocal in pushing the whole society into a concerted ‘‘rediscovery’’ of Chamkila. This group is omnipresent, especially on social media and YouTube. Surprisingly, it includes people from both the rural hinterlands (who are conservative when it comes to their own women), and the ones with the post-graduate degrees who want their own women to take up respectable professions, and would not tolerate anyone singing the above songs for them. They want their women to thwart all untoward advances of men. If you are not observant enough, this group will make you erase everyone else from the Punjabi music scene except the do-gaana singers of the 1970s and 80s. They try very hard to portray Chamkila and his partner Amarjot Kaur as the ‘saviours’ of Punjabi music!