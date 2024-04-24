Imtiaz Ali On Success Of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: It Encourages Me To Work More Earnestly And With More Heart

Netflix’s recent release, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, has become a global sensation. In just 2 weeks since it's release on April 12, the film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has managed to cross 5 million views and is trending on #5 in the Non-english films category on OTT platform, thereby, asserting its status as a must-watch cinematic gem.
Speaking on the film's success, director Imtiaz Ali, known for his earlier hits like ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Jab We Met’, told Outlook India, “The response to Amar Singh Chamkila is overwhelming. It encourages me to work more earnestly and with more heart. I want to thank Mohit Choudhary at Window Seat Films, and the unbelievable cast and crew that have made this possible. I would like to mention that Netflix has dealt with this film very lovingly and I hope audiences around the world are enjoying this very special film”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, said in a statement, “We are humbled and thrilled at the immense love coming our way for Amar Singh Chamkila, from audiences in India and across the globe. Bringing to life the legacy of the folk artiste with such an incredible team, consisting of Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman and Parineeti Chopra, has been truly memorable. This film serves as a reminder of the timeless power that great stories command. The 2024 film lineup of Netflix promises to keep the audience engaged, and we are proud to deliver it, film after film.”
Advertisement
In the film, Diljit Dosanjh starred in the titular role of the musician Amar Singh Chamkila, who was called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab'. The songs of the slain singer usually revolved around themes of women objectification, sexual violence, domestic violence and alcoholism. He met a tragic end in 1988, after the singer and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated. Parineeti Chopra played the role of Amarjot in the film.
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ boasts of music composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.