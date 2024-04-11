Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The biopic is all set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. On April 8, Netflix hosted a special screening of the film in association with the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival where it received an overwhelming response. In a recent interview, Ali has talked about his next project.
Imtiaz told India Today, "Due to Covid, I had a lot of time to work on scripts. I wrote many scripts, and they are all ready. So now, one after another, I am going to make films. I am a director, and as such, I should be on set directing. I hope that now I can release films faster than before."
He added, "I always want every film I make to be successful. Actually, more than successful, I want the audience to love the film and enjoy it. I have a lot of excitement about making films, so now I am planning to release them one after another."
When the 'Rockstar' director was asked about the genre of the film, he said, "I can't share the genre right now, but my next film will be based on a genre that I enjoy the most."
Coming back to 'Amar Singh Chamkila, after the premiere of Imtiaz Ali addressed the audience and got emotional. He said, “It is very rarely that a filmmaker gets to watch his own film because usually you are working on it, and that’s not the same as viewing it. Today I got a chance to watch the whole film, this has happened only one time in my life before. When I was watching the film, I was constantly thinking of Chamkila. Before the show started, we were talking about how there are so many people here, it is more than houseful and then I thought to myself why won’t it happen?”