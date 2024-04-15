Parineeti Chopra Pens Emotional Note After ‘Chamkila’ Success: I Am Back, And Not Going Anywhere

Fans have also been praising Parineeti for the performance. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), What an actor Parineeti Chopra has been right from Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now in Amar Singh Chamkila. If she had the kind of backing that her contemporaries had, she would have done wonders in the last decade.” Replying to that, Parineeti commented, “Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me!”