Parineeti Chopra Pens Emotional Note After ‘Chamkila’ Success: I Am Back, And Not Going Anywhere

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra‘s latest film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which released on April 12 on Netflix, has been getting all the love from the audience and the critics. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the real-life story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot, and showcases how the two were murdered in their prime years.
The audience has been praising both Parineeti and Diljit for their brilliant performances. Recently, Parineeti also got all the love from her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shared a still from the film, and wrote, “Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha, and the team. Looks so good.” Not just Priyanka, several other actors and filmmakers from the industry praised both of them.
Now post that, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared an emotional note thanking everyone for the response to the film. Sharing a series of stills from the film, she wrote, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes, I am back, and not going anywhere!” She further wrote how she now also hopes that good directors call her.
Fans have also been praising Parineeti for the performance. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), What an actor Parineeti Chopra has been right from Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now in Amar Singh Chamkila. If she had the kind of backing that her contemporaries had, she would have done wonders in the last decade.” Replying to that, Parineeti commented, “Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me!”
Before ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Parineeti’s last film was ‘Mission Raniganj’ with Akshay Kumar, and the film performed average at the box office. Parineeti has not yet announced her next project.