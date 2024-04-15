Art & Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra Pens Emotional Note After ‘Chamkila’ Success: I Am Back, And Not Going Anywhere

Parineeti Chopra is overwhelmed with the audience response to her latest film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Advertisement

Instagram
Parineeti Chopra in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra‘s latest film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which released on April 12 on Netflix, has been getting all the love from the audience and the critics. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the real-life story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot, and showcases how the two were murdered in their prime years. 

The audience has been praising both Parineeti and Diljit for their brilliant performances. Recently, Parineeti also got all the love from her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shared a still from the film, and wrote, “Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha, and the team. Looks so good.” Not just Priyanka, several other actors and filmmakers from the industry praised both of them. 

Advertisement

Priyanka%20Chopra%20praises%20Parineeti%20Chopra%20for%20%27Amar%20Singh%20Chamkila%27
Priyanka Chopra praises Parineeti Chopra for 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
info_icon

Now post that, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared an emotional note thanking everyone for the response to the film. Sharing a series of stills from the film, she wrote, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, calls, and movie reviews. (tears are not stopping) “PARINEETI IS BACK.” These words are ringing loud. Hadn’t thought of this. Yes, I am back, and not going anywhere!” She further wrote how she now also hopes that good directors call her.

Fans have also been praising Parineeti for the performance. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), What an actor Parineeti Chopra has been right from Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now in Amar Singh Chamkila. If she had the kind of backing that her contemporaries had, she would have done wonders in the last decade.” Replying to that, Parineeti commented, “Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me!”

Advertisement

Before ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, Parineeti’s last film was ‘Mission Raniganj’ with Akshay Kumar, and the film performed average at the box office. Parineeti has not yet announced her next project.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region