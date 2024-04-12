Art & Entertainment

Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan And Others Attend Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Screening

The screening of Netflix's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was a glittering vintage affair and the industry poured their love on the film.

Makers of Netflix's latest cinematic project, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ organised an exclusive screening for the industry on Thursday night. The lead stars of the film, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, who play Punjabi folk singers Chamkila and Amarjot, graced the screens along with director Imtiaz Ali and musical maestro of the film, AR Rahman.

Team%20Of%20%27Amar%20Singh%20Chamkila%27
Team Of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Photo: Varun Doshi
Team%20Of%20%27Amar%20Singh%20Chamkila%27
Team Of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Photo: Varun Doshi
Among the B-town attendees were actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, and the two would soon collaborate for upcoming horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Kartik%20Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Photo: Varun Doshi
Triptii%20Dimri
Triptii Dimri
Other stars marking their presence at the event were Taha Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Angad Bedi, Aaditi Pohankar, Vidya Malvade among others. 

Manjot%20Singh
Manjot Singh Photo: DIVYA JAIN
Diljit%20Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh Photo: DIVYA JAIN
Sanjana%20Sanghi
Sanjana Sanghi Photo: Varun Doshi
Aaditi%20Pohankar
Aaditi Pohankar Photo: Varun Doshi
Maniesh%20Paul
Maniesh Paul Photo: Varun Doshi
Wamiqa%20Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi Photo: Varun Doshi
Renowned playback singer Jonita Gandhi and Sunidhi Chauhan added their melodious touch to the star-studded affair. As the curtains drew, the audience was taken back to the life and times of the legendary Punjabi singer, and the rollercoaster of emotions left an indelible mark on every person present. The film has got rave reviews and love pouring in from the industry as ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will resonate with audiences worldwide. 

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has started streaming on Netflix from April 13, 2024.

