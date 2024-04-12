Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan And Others Attend Diljit Dosanjh-Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Screening

Renowned playback singer Jonita Gandhi and Sunidhi Chauhan added their melodious touch to the star-studded affair. As the curtains drew, the audience was taken back to the life and times of the legendary Punjabi singer, and the rollercoaster of emotions left an indelible mark on every person present. The film has got rave reviews and love pouring in from the industry as ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that will resonate with audiences worldwide.