Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Marriage: 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Star's Photos With Alleged 'Wife' Go Viral, Mystery Woman Clears The Air

Photos of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have gone viral with a mystery woman, with many reports stating that she's his alleged wife.

Advertisement

Reddit
Diljit Dosanjh with a mystery woman in viral photos Photo: Reddit
info_icon

Diljit Dosanjh, with his immense fan following, has been making waves in his acting career in recent times. Garnering praise for his role in ‘Crew,’ he’s now celebrating the release of his latest, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Ahead of this highly anticipated biopic, a close confidant of the singer’s disclosed unexpected revelations about him, revealing that he is married and a father to a son.

Following the news, social media platforms were flooded with previously unseen photos of the singer alongside a mystery woman, sparking speculation claiming her to be the singer’s wife. Reportedly, his wife and son reside in the US and live a life that’s away from the spotlight.

Advertisement

However, now that mystery woman has come out and slammed these social media platforms for “maliciously” using her old photos and assuming her to be “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife.” She took to Reddit to clear the air, “Diljit’s wife’s photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It’s me!”

Diljit’s wife’s photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It’s me!
byu/shnarkie inBollyBlindsNGossip

She continued to say, “A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called ‘Shoon Shaan’ for the movie ‘Mukhtiar Chadha’ with Diljit Dosanjh. Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet. At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years. This news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok’s and Instagram posts recently.”

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh - Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh Is MARRIED To An Indian-American Woman, Has A Son: Reveals Friend Of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Actor

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She concluded, “I just want to clear the air that this picture is of me and I am not Sandeep Kaur. I don’t want to doxx myself any further.” She also pleaded everyone to report such posts and comments and stated that she’s not looking for clout or internet fame.

Diljit Dosanjh, who is very private about his personal life, is yet to react to these claims.

Diljit Dosanjh on 'Chamkila' - Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His Connection With Parents Broke When He Was 11, Here’s Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Mega Rally In J&K's Udhampur Today; Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin To Lead INDIA Bloc Rally In Coimbatore
  7. Sports World LIVE: Error-Prone India Face Australia In 4th Hockey Test
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch