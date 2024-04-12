Diljit Dosanjh Marriage: 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Star's Photos With Alleged 'Wife' Go Viral, Mystery Woman Clears The Air

She continued to say, “A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called ‘Shoon Shaan’ for the movie ‘Mukhtiar Chadha’ with Diljit Dosanjh. Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet. At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years. This news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok’s and Instagram posts recently.”