Diljit Dosanjh Marriage: 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Star's Photos With Alleged 'Wife' Go Viral, Mystery Woman Clears The Air

Diljit Dosanjh, with his immense fan following, has been making waves in his acting career in recent times. Garnering praise for his role in ‘Crew,’ he’s now celebrating the release of his latest, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Ahead of this highly anticipated biopic, a close confidant of the singer’s disclosed unexpected revelations about him, revealing that he is married and a father to a son.
Following the news, social media platforms were flooded with previously unseen photos of the singer alongside a mystery woman, sparking speculation claiming her to be the singer’s wife. Reportedly, his wife and son reside in the US and live a life that’s away from the spotlight.
However, now that mystery woman has come out and slammed these social media platforms for “maliciously” using her old photos and assuming her to be “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife.” She took to Reddit to clear the air, “Diljit’s wife’s photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It’s me!”
She continued to say, “A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called ‘Shoon Shaan’ for the movie ‘Mukhtiar Chadha’ with Diljit Dosanjh. Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet. At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years. This news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok’s and Instagram posts recently.”
She concluded, “I just want to clear the air that this picture is of me and I am not Sandeep Kaur. I don’t want to doxx myself any further.” She also pleaded everyone to report such posts and comments and stated that she’s not looking for clout or internet fame.