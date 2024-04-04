Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His Connection With Parents Broke When He Was 11, Here’s Why

Mentioning how his parents wanted a better life for him, Diljit said that while he loves and respects his parents, their ‘connection’ is kind of broken. He said, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me.”