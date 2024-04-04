Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His Connection With Parents Broke When He Was 11, Here’s Why

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is stepping into the shoes of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, who was called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab', for the upcoming film 'Chamkila', recently talked about his childhood during a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on ‘The Ranveer Show’. He mentioned that his relationship with his parents was strained because they had sent him away to Ludhiana with his uncle without consulting him.
Mentioning how his parents wanted a better life for him, Diljit said that while he loves and respects his parents, their ‘connection’ is kind of broken. He said, “I was eleven years old when I left my home and started living with my mamaji (maternal uncle). I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me.”
He further added, “I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family.”
He acknowledged that his parents made the decision for a better future for him, but his connection with everyone, not just them, is now broken. He said, “I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone.”
Earlier, Diljit had written an emotional letter for his mom, saying, “When I called home, before hanging up the call I always took blessings from my mother. I say paeri pena (I bow before you) and she responds “Putt Khush Reh (Son, always be happy)…Believe me, I forget every tension of my life. It feels as if I am yet again recharged with energy. There is so much love in her voice. For me, my mother is before all, even God.”
On the work front, Diljit last featured in the Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Crew’, and it has been performing well at the box office.