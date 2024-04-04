Diljit Dosanjh Claims He Wasn't Worthy Of Performing At Coachella, Says ‘It Was God's Will’

For those caught unaware, he was part of the day 2 line-up, which also had performances by global music artists, including Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi. For his performance, he was seen in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers. He prayed as he entered the stage and was welcomed by his fans. Amid the cheer, he said in Punjabi, "Now, it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hun Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe.”