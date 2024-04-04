Diljit Dosanjh Claims He Wasn't Worthy Of Performing At Coachella, Says ‘It Was God's Will’

It was last year that Diljit Dosanjh made history by being the first Punjabi singer to perform at the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. However, the actor-singer has now claimed that he wasn't a ‘deserving candidate’ at the famous event, but he is grateful for the same.
Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Diljit said, “Although I wasn't a deserving candidate. I feel so. It was God's will. I knew it (Coachella) was big and for the first time, someone from India was going to perform there. It was a huge deal,” said Diljit. He mentioned that it wasn't his dream to perform at Coachella, but it was certainly in his checklist.
“I feel like I'm not that great a musician, but I end up getting good opportunities. I haven't learnt acting from anywhere, yet I'm working with Imtiaz Ali. I had never imagined I'd do a film with him. Maybe it happened because of Chamkila. He gave me that chance. Imtiaz Ali signing Diljit Dosanjh isn't necessary. There are so many others whom he can hire,” Diljit further mentioned.
For those caught unaware, he was part of the day 2 line-up, which also had performances by global music artists, including Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi. For his performance, he was seen in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers. He prayed as he entered the stage and was welcomed by his fans. Amid the cheer, he said in Punjabi, "Now, it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hun Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe.”
At Coachella, he performed his hit tracks such as ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Patiala Peg’, and ‘Lemonade’. For his 45 minute-long set, he was joined by a live band and bhangra dance troupe. While he sang ‘Patiala Peg’, American music producer and DJ Diplo was seen dancing in the crowd. The audience was seen requesting him to extend his set, but Diljit stated that he had to leave the stage but thanked them all.
Workwise, Diljit has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and ‘No Entry 2’ in his lineup of films. He was last seen in 'Crew'.