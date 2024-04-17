Actress Parineeti Chopra recently got candid about her marriage with politician Raghav Chadha, and shared how their life is when both of them are not involved in their respective work, which is films and politics. She got married to an Aam Aadmi Party MP last year, and shared a wonderful equation with him.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti shared how she is now more invested in politics and how it has happened only after marriage. “Ab toh karna padta hai (I’ve got to follow politics now). But my complaint is that he doesn’t follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him. He knows nothing about films. He knows a little about music, but he won’t know if it’s my film song,” she said.
Parineeti added, “So, I have to continuously nudge him, ‘Just pretend like you know’ (laughs). So it’s sweet. But the best thing is that I actually don’t know anything about politics, he doesn’t know anything about entertainment, so our conversations are about life. That’s perfect for me.”
She further revealed she had “no idea of who he was, what he was” when they first met, but those who follow politics often exclaimed that she was getting married to Raghav. Parineeti mentioned, “But now that I know him and his work, who he is and what he does, he’s one of the most impressive people. To be the youngest Member of Parliament. At 35, be part of this party and do the work he’s doing. I feel like, ‘How do you do it? You’re just a baby! How’s this happening?’”
Lastly, the actress candidly shared how she is happy to be married to someone who’s not from the industry. Calling herself a ‘Sufi soul’, she asserted that she does have a life outside of the film industry. “So if my husband had also been from this industry, I’d have gone mad. He’s made my life even more normal. I always want normalcy, and he’s made my life even more normal. So I’m married to the most wonderful man,” Parineeti signed off.
Parineeti is currently basking in the glory of her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. In the Netflix film, Parineeti plays Amarjot, singer wife of the titular musician portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh.