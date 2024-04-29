Chopra also mentioned that she did not use her cousins' names because she wanted to create her way in the industry. She said, “I didn’t take their names because I really wanted people to see me and who I am, and I wanted to fight my own battle. When I walk into meetings and look tests, that is just me standing alone in those parameters. And after ‘Bigg Boss’, if people in the industry are talking to me, they are interacting with me because of the comfort which I am giving from my end also. Of course, they know I come from a certain family but it is also because of how I project myself. It is all about you at the end of the day. I avoided the names because I knew it was a personality show and I had to show my personality.”