Mannara Chopra became a household name when she appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ She became an audience favourite and emerged as the second runner-up. Throughout her stint in the Salman Khan hosted show, she never mentioned her cousins – Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why she made this decision.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mannara Chopra talked about why she decided to not talk about Priyanka or Parineeti Chopra in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house. She also addressed rumours which talked about how her relationship with her cousins is sour. She quashed those rumours and said, “If I would take my family’s name, they would have called me a nepo kid. They would have said that I don’t have a personality. Now that I didn’t take their names, they created another story that my relationship with my sisters is not good. My relations are very sorted. I am a very loving child and I have learned this from my mother.”
Chopra also mentioned that she did not use her cousins' names because she wanted to create her way in the industry. She said, “I didn’t take their names because I really wanted people to see me and who I am, and I wanted to fight my own battle. When I walk into meetings and look tests, that is just me standing alone in those parameters. And after ‘Bigg Boss’, if people in the industry are talking to me, they are interacting with me because of the comfort which I am giving from my end also. Of course, they know I come from a certain family but it is also because of how I project myself. It is all about you at the end of the day. I avoided the names because I knew it was a personality show and I had to show my personality.”