Several celebrities have begun to encounter unfavourable experiences during their travels. Now, Mannara Chopra has been the latest one to have had a bad experience while travelling via Akasa Air from Delhi to Mumbai. The runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ expressed her complaint through a post on X, criticizing the airline’s staff for their ‘rude’ behaviour. The actress even mentioned to them that she was unwell, and the staff seemingly displayed a lack of courtesy.
Mannara wrote, “The worst airlines to travel with @AkasaAir. this is my second experience with them, first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well they ended up being rude again.”
Like always, the airline spontaneously responded to her tweet and wrote, “We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee. We seek your understanding in this regard. Also, we'd like to address any previous concerns you may have. Please DM us the details.”
Chopra, displeased with their response, replied, “What are you writing sir, your staff was acting rude to me. I was not feeling well this morning, I mentioned this to your employee and instead of acting nice she said you can go talk to my manager. Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue.”
In the concluding part of the extensive thread, Akasa Air composed a lengthy tweet, seemingly to stop dragging the conversation, highlighting Chopra’s request to waive excess baggage fees, which contradicted their policy. “Hi Mannara, in reference to your travel on Akasa Air flight QP 1719 from Delhi to Mumbai on February 18, 2024, we would like to clarify the situation: 1. In accordance with our baggage policy, check-in baggage exceeding the 15 kg limit are subject to excess fees. In this instance, the checked baggage exceeded the limit, requiring excess baggage fee that was consistently requested to be waived. Our team requested your adherence to the airline policy. 2. Seating in our front row (A+ seat) requires advance booking and incurs an additional fee which cannot be waived. As our team explained, all front row seats had been reserved by other passengers and it was not possible for us to move a confirmed seat booking. Given your request and keeping in mind how you were feeling, we accommodated you on an emergency row seat, which is also an A+ seat and has ample leg space and comfort,” the airline stated.
The thread ended with Akasa Air wishing Chopra a speedy recovery.