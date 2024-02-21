In the concluding part of the extensive thread, Akasa Air composed a lengthy tweet, seemingly to stop dragging the conversation, highlighting Chopra’s request to waive excess baggage fees, which contradicted their policy. “Hi Mannara, in reference to your travel on Akasa Air flight QP 1719 from Delhi to Mumbai on February 18, 2024, we would like to clarify the situation: 1. In accordance with our baggage policy, check-in baggage exceeding the 15 kg limit are subject to excess fees. In this instance, the checked baggage exceeded the limit, requiring excess baggage fee that was consistently requested to be waived. Our team requested your adherence to the airline policy. 2. Seating in our front row (A+ seat) requires advance booking and incurs an additional fee which cannot be waived. As our team explained, all front row seats had been reserved by other passengers and it was not possible for us to move a confirmed seat booking. Given your request and keeping in mind how you were feeling, we accommodated you on an emergency row seat, which is also an A+ seat and has ample leg space and comfort,” the airline stated.