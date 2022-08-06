Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Scindia To Flag Off Akasa Air's Inaugural Flight On Sunday

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday flag off Akasa Air's first commercial flight PTI File Photo

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:22 pm

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday flag off Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

The airline's inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am on Sunday. "The first flight of Akasa Air will be flagged off by Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia," the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Saturday.

Akasa Air will also start services on Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Chennai-Mumbai routes from August 13, August 19 and September 15, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

