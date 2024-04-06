Art & Entertainment

Mannara Chopra Still Has ‘Lal Dupatta’ She Used For Dancing With Salman Khan On ‘Bigg Boss’

Actress Mannara Chopra revealed that she still has the "dupatta" she used while dancing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the premiere of the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Instagram
Mannara Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Mannara took to her Instagram stories and shared that she is watching her entry to the show, posting several clips from the same.

The first clip showed Mannara entering the reality show, with the caption: "Finally watching my first episode of Bigg Boss."

Mannara%20Chopra%27s%20Story
Mannara Chopra's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She then shared a glimpse of Salman, who has been hosting the show for over a decade. In the clip, Mannara was seen asking the 'Dabangg' star for a dance.

The actress described it as: “My favourite scene.”

The two danced on the track 'Laal dupatta' from the film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Mannara’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Mannara shared that she still has the prop.

“I still have this lal dupatta on my bedside as I did in the BB house. Lucky dupatta forever.”

The actress also talked about how she used the word “vibe” in front of her “favourite” Salman Khan for the first time and then was seen using it in the 'Bigg Boss 17' house.

