Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Make A Stylish Splash At Mannara Chopra's Birthday Bash

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It has been more than a week since they have been in the country. On Friday night, Priyanka along with Nick attended the birthday party of Mannara Chopra, who is the cousin of Priyanka. PeeCee and Nick made a stylish appearance at the party.
Mannara turned 33 on March 29. To mark the occasion, Priyanka and Nick graced her bash in the city. They also posed with the 'Bigg Boss 17' runner-up.
Priyanka looked chic and sexy in an all-white ensemble while Nick was in a printed shirt and yellow pants. Mannara was in a red dress for her birthday party. Her sister Mitali Handa was also present. She was in a short shimmery jumpsuit. All four posed for the paps outside the venue.
In another video that has gone viral, our desi girl was seen feeding a piece of cake to her sister, Mannara. In the clip, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was also present. She was in a black attire.
Mannara thanked her sister Priyanka and jiju Nick for attending her birthday party by taking out time from their busy schedules. She told the paps, “Priyanka didi aayi, Nick jiju bhi aayi… jab family aati hai toh aapke liye aur bhi special ho jaata hai… aur unhone apne itne busy time mein mere liye time nikaala, I feel blessed. I have a lot of gratitude''.
Not only this, Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members. Their daughter Malti celebrated her first Holi in India with her mom's family. Mannara shared pics of their Holi celebrations on her Instagram handle.
Priyanka is in India for her work commitments and also she wants to be with her family. She, along with Nick and Malti, also recently visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to offer prayers. In a video, she was seen teaching Malti to say 'Ayodhya'.