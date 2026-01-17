Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

Spirit's release date has been announced.
Prabhas' starrer will hit the screens this March.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. After the release of the audio teaser and first-look poster, Spirit's release date has been finally announced. It is set to hit the screens in March 2026, during the Holi festivities.
Spirit release date announced
Spirit will be released in theatres on March 5, 2026. "#Spirit is set for a World release on 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟓, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 (sic)," wrote Prabhas on his social media, sharing the announcement.
Fans reactions to Spirit release date
As soon as the release date was announced, fans were quick to comment. Many wrote they can't wait for the movie to release, while some called the release date announcement a "sudden surprise." It has increased fans' excitement, and they are now waiting with bated breath to see what Sandeep has to offer this time after his controversial films – Kabir Singh and Animal.
Earlier, Deepika Padukone was supposed to be the female lead of Spirit. But due to her alleged fallout with Vanga over her demands, including the 8-hour work shift, she exited the project, and Triptii was taken on board.
On Prabhas' birthday last year, the audio teaser of the film was unveiled, where Prabhas' voice repeatedly says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit."
On the New Year, Spirit's first-look poster, featuring Prabhas and Triptii, was released. The all-white poster showed Prabhas sporting long hair, with bruises all over his body, and Triptii was seen lighting his cigarette, setting an intense tone.
Meanwhile, Prabhas' recent release The Raja Saab has been underperforming at the box office after a strong start. The poor reviews and unfavourable word of mouth have handicapped the horror comedy.