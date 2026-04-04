US fighter Jet Shot Down Over Iran; One Crew Member Rescued, Search On For Another

Summary of this article
An American fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday; the pilot has been rescued while the weapon systems officer remains missing.
A second US aircraft involved in the search-and-rescue effort was reportedly hit over the Gulf, though its pilot was later safely recovered.
The incident heightens tensions in the ongoing West Asia conflict, with fears that Iran could capture the missing crew member and use it as leverage.
A US F-15E fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday, triggering an urgent search-and-rescue operation after one of its two crew members went missing, officials said. The pilot has been rescued, while efforts are continuing to locate the aircraft’s weapons systems officer, raising fears that Iranian forces could capture the missing serviceman.
The downing of the fighter jet marks the first confirmed loss of an American crewed aircraft inside Iranian territory since the conflict began nearly five weeks ago. US officials said the aircraft came under enemy fire over southwestern Iran, forcing both crew members to eject. One crew member was safely recovered in a high-risk rescue mission involving multiple aircraft, including combat rescue helicopters and support planes.
A search for the second crew member remained underway on Saturday, with both US and Iranian forces reportedly racing to reach the site first. Analysts said the capture of an American serviceman by Iran would hand Tehran a significant bargaining chip and could further inflame tensions in the already escalating conflict.
Iranian state media also claimed that a second US aircraft, an A-10 Warthog involved in the rescue effort, was hit over the Gulf. Reports said the pilot ejected and was later rescued safely. Two US helicopters engaged in the search mission were also reportedly fired upon but managed to return.
The incident comes amid intensified hostilities in West Asia, with the conflict now spilling across the Gulf region and severely affecting global energy supply chains, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s near-total internet blackout had entered its 36th day, with external connectivity remaining at around one per cent of normal levels, deepening concerns over access to information from within the country.