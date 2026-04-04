US fighter Jet Shot Down Over Iran; One Crew Member Rescued, Search On For Another

High-stakes rescue operation underway as Washington and Tehran race to locate missing US crew member

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
US fighter jets
US fighter jets Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • An American fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday; the pilot has been rescued while the weapon systems officer remains missing.

  • A second US aircraft involved in the search-and-rescue effort was reportedly hit over the Gulf, though its pilot was later safely recovered.

  • The incident heightens tensions in the ongoing West Asia conflict, with fears that Iran could capture the missing crew member and use it as leverage.

A US F-15E fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday, triggering an urgent search-and-rescue operation after one of its two crew members went missing, officials said. The pilot has been rescued, while efforts are continuing to locate the aircraft’s weapons systems officer, raising fears that Iranian forces could capture the missing serviceman.

The downing of the fighter jet marks the first confirmed loss of an American crewed aircraft inside Iranian territory since the conflict began nearly five weeks ago. US officials said the aircraft came under enemy fire over southwestern Iran, forcing both crew members to eject. One crew member was safely recovered in a high-risk rescue mission involving multiple aircraft, including combat rescue helicopters and support planes.

A search for the second crew member remained underway on Saturday, with both US and Iranian forces reportedly racing to reach the site first. Analysts said the capture of an American serviceman by Iran would hand Tehran a significant bargaining chip and could further inflame tensions in the already escalating conflict.

Related Content
The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to target US tech companies operating in the region, urging employees and people living nearby to evacuate immediately. - File Photo
48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline
In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats - Special Arrangement
War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are burning flags of Israel and the U.S. during a funeral for members of the IRGC Quds Force who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria, in Tehran, Iran, on April, 2024. - Getty Images
US-Israel War On Iran Update: US Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Iran, Report US and Iranian Media
Related Content

Iranian state media also claimed that a second US aircraft, an A-10 Warthog involved in the rescue effort, was hit over the Gulf. Reports said the pilot ejected and was later rescued safely. Two US helicopters engaged in the search mission were also reportedly fired upon but managed to return.

The incident comes amid intensified hostilities in West Asia, with the conflict now spilling across the Gulf region and severely affecting global energy supply chains, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s near-total internet blackout had entered its 36th day, with external connectivity remaining at around one per cent of normal levels, deepening concerns over access to information from within the country.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia