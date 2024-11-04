Cricket

Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match

Karnataka will host Bengal in an Elite Group C, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday, November 6

bengal cricket team X CABCricket
Bengal cricket team in Ranji Trophy. Photo: X | CABCricket
Karnataka will host Bengal in an Elite Group C, Round 4 fixture of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday, November 6. (More Cricket News)

Karnataka come into the Bengal fixture after an eight-wicket win over Bihar, and will want to ride the momentum wave in front of the Bengaluru crowd. 

While on the other hand, Bengal will be eager to win as they enter the tie with two drawn fixtures and a game abandoned without a ball being bowled against Bihar in Kalyani.

Karnataka Vs Bengal Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Squads

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey (vc), Nikin Jose SJ, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran R, Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Prasidh M Krishna, Koushik V, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan S Bedare, Abhilash Shetty

Bengal: Anustup Majumdar, Wriddhiman Saha, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Suvam Dey, Amir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Md. Kaif, Suraj Jaiswal, Rishav Vivek, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar.

Karnataka Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the Karnataka Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Karnataka Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:30 AM.

Where is the Karnataka Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

The Karnataka Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch the Karnataka Vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

