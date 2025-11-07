Ranji Trophy 2025‑26 Round 4 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Players In Spotlight – All You Need to Know

Vidarbha's Ravikumar Samarth being congratulated on his half century on the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand, in Nagpur, Maharashtra Photo: PTI

