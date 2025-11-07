Ranji Trophy 2025‑26 Round 4 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Players In Spotlight – All You Need to Know

● The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round-4 will take place from November 8-11.
● 38 teams will participate in this round.
● Defending champions Vidharbha will take on Odisha
The fourth round of the prestigious domestic tournament of India- Ranji Trophy will take place from Saturday, November 8 till November 11. 19 matches will be played by 38 teams around the country across two divisions- Elite (32) and Plate (6).
Vidharbha who are the defending champions will be up against Odisha on their home turf, whereas Mumbai will host Himachal Pradesh in this round.
On the other hand, undefeated Haryana will face Uttrakhand at their home in Rohtak. Some of the prominent players that will feature in this round are Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 - Round 4 Schedule
|Teams
|Venue
|Time
|Andhra vs Tamil Nadu
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
|9:00 AM IST
|Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland
|Green Park, Kanpur
|9:30 AM IST
|Baroda vs Jharkhand
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|9:30 AM IST
|Vidarbha vs Odisha
|Vidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur
|9:30 AM IST
|Kerala vs Saurashtra
|KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum
|9:30 AM IST
|Maharashtra vs Karnataka
|MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Pune
|9:30 AM IST
|Goa vs Madhya Pradesh
|Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim
|9:30 AM IST
|Chandigarh vs Punjab
|Cricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh
|9:30 AM IST
|Tripura vs Assam
|MBB Stadium, Agartala
|8:30 AM IST
|Railways vs Bengal
|Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
|9:30 AM IST
|Gujarat vs Services
|Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad
|9:30 AM IST
|Haryana vs Uttarakhand
|Ch. Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak
|9:30 AM IST
|Hyderabad vs Rajasthan
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|9:30 AM IST
|Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh
|BKC Ground, Mumbai
|9:30 AM IST
|Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|9:30 AM IST
|Chhattisgarh vs Puducherry
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|9:15 AM IST
|Sikkim vs Bihar (Plate)
|SICA ground, Rangpo
|8:15 AM IST
|Mizoram vs Manipur (Plate)
|Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand
|9:30 AM IST
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya (Plate)
|C K Pithawala Ground, Surat
|9:30 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2025/26 – Round 4 Live Streaming
Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
The games that are likely to live streamed are:
Maharashtra vs Karnataka
Kerala vs Saurashtra
Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir