Ranji Trophy 2025‑26 Round 4 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Players In Spotlight – All You Need to Know

The fourth round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 consisting of 19 games will take place from November 8 to 11. Check out the streaming details, schedule and players to watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Players To Watch
Vidarbha's Ravikumar Samarth being congratulated on his half century on the fourth and last day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Vidarbha and Jharkhand, in Nagpur, Maharashtra Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

●     The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round-4 will take place from November 8-11.

●     38 teams will participate in this round.

●     Defending champions Vidharbha will take on Odisha

The fourth round of the prestigious domestic tournament of India- Ranji Trophy will take place from Saturday, November 8 till November 11. 19 matches will be played by 38 teams around the country across two divisions- Elite (32) and Plate (6). 

Vidharbha who are the defending champions will be up against Odisha on their home turf, whereas Mumbai will host Himachal Pradesh in this round.

On the other hand, undefeated Haryana will face Uttrakhand at their home in Rohtak. Some of the prominent players that will feature in this round are Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur.

Haryana, the only team with a perfect winning record so far this season, will face Uttarakhand at home in Rohtak.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 - Round 4 Schedule

TeamsVenueTime
Andhra vs Tamil NaduDr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag9:00 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh vs NagalandGreen Park, Kanpur9:30 AM IST
Baroda vs JharkhandKotambi Stadium, Vadodara9:30 AM IST
Vidarbha vs OdishaVidarbha Cricket Association, Nagpur9:30 AM IST
Kerala vs SaurashtraKCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Trivandrum9:30 AM IST
Maharashtra vs KarnatakaMCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Pune9:30 AM IST
Goa vs Madhya PradeshGoa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim9:30 AM IST
Chandigarh vs PunjabCricket Stadium, Sector-16, Chandigarh9:30 AM IST
Tripura vs AssamMBB Stadium, Agartala8:30 AM IST
Railways vs BengalLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat9:30 AM IST
Gujarat vs ServicesGokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad9:30 AM IST
Haryana vs UttarakhandCh. Bansi Lal Stadium, Rohtak9:30 AM IST
Hyderabad vs RajasthanRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad9:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Himachal PradeshBKC Ground, Mumbai9:30 AM IST
Delhi vs Jammu & KashmirArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi9:30 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs PuducherryShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur9:15 AM IST
Sikkim vs Bihar (Plate)SICA ground, Rangpo8:15 AM IST
Mizoram vs Manipur (Plate)Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand9:30 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya (Plate)C K Pithawala Ground, Surat9:30 AM IST

Ranji Trophy 2025/26 – Round 4 Live Streaming

Only three Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two matches will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

The games that are likely to live streamed are:

  • Maharashtra vs Karnataka

  • Kerala vs Saurashtra

  • Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mohammad Shami Over Wife’s Plea For Increased Maintenance

  2. Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

  4. Maharashtra Govt Felicitates Mandhana, Rodrigues, Yadav For ICC Women’s World Cup Heroics

  5. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  2. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  3. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  4. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  5. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  2. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

  3. Left Unity Sweeps JNUSU Polls, Wins All Four Key Students’ Union Posts

  4. Pune Land Deal Involving Son Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Parwar Under Government Probe

  5. Why Do Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim Of Having Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  2. Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Resume Peace Talks In Istanbul

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  5. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities