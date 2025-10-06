Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen has secured nominations in two major categories at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2025
It has bagged nominations for Best Feature Film (Fiction) and Best Director for Karan Tejpal for his directorial debut
The film was screened at major international film festivals and received several awards
Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen (2023) has emerged as one of the most acclaimed movies. With a compelling narrative and stellar performances, the social thriller caught the attention of cinephiles worldwide as it had its world premiere at the prestigious 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it received an emotional and heartfelt standing ovation from the audience.
Upon its release in India, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, Stolen has added another feather in its cap, as the film has secured nominations in two major categories at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2025, including the Best Feature Film (Fiction) and Best Director for Karan Tejpal for his directorial debut.
Abhishek Banerjee on Stolen bagging nominations at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025
Sharing his excitement, Abhishek Banerjee told Mid-day, "I feel Stolen was made for a universal audience. Thanks to the guts of Gaurav [Dhingra, producer] and Karan, it’s representing India at the prestigious event."
"It’s not easy to stand by a film like this. It’s not a big-budget spectacle or a formulaic drama, but that was the reason we wanted to do it. Sometimes, you have to believe in the power of the story more than the numbers," he added.
He credited Tejpal for bringing "sensitivity to the subject". Banerjee also said that Tejpal "never treated it like just another thriller; he wanted it to be honest and human."
"It takes courage for a debut director to stick to his vision the way Karan did. The fact that stories from our independent film scene can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best films coming out of Asia is something to celebrate," he said further.
Apart from the Venice International Film Festival, Stolen was also screened at other international film festivals like the Beijing International Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also bagged several awards, including the Tiantan Awards for Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography at the 14th Beijing International Film Festival.