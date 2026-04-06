Imtiaz Ali On Main Vaapas Aaunga: Partition Through Love, Memory And Youth

Summary of this article
Imtiaz Ali’s film looks at Partition through personal memories and the lens of youth.
Main Vaapas Aaunga is rooted in real, deeply human stories of migration and loss.
Diljit Dosanjh leads a love story shaped by emotion, memory and history.
Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga approaches the story of Partition not as a historical retelling but as a deeply personal exploration of memory, love and identity. Speaking to PTI, the filmmaker shared that the film was shaped by “small, small stories” drawn from lived experiences, rather than large political narratives.
It was stated that the intention had never been to make a conventional Partition film. “It was never intended to report an incident unless something unique could be said,” Ali conveyed, explaining his approach to the subject.
Personal stories over historical events
According to Ali, the emotional residue of Partition lies not in statistics but in what individuals continue to remember. It was noted that “even after decades, what remains most intensely is the tenderness of early youth and romance.” Through this lens, the film connects the past with the present, allowing younger audiences to engage with a distant history in a personal way.
One such account involved an elderly woman who, despite losing her memory, remained fixated on a childhood object left behind during migration. It was described that “her final concern had been whether a doll had been safely stored away,” highlighting how memory often clings to the smallest details.
Casting and collaborations shape the narrative
The film brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles. Shah’s character has been framed as someone revisiting his past, while the younger actors portray a romance shaped by innocence and longing.
It was shared that Dosanjh’s presence became essential to the film’s emotional core. “It was felt that no one else could embody the role in the same way,” Ali noted, adding that the actor’s personal and cultural grounding made him particularly suited to the part.
The project also reunites Ali with composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, continuing a long-standing creative partnership.
Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is expected to arrive in cinemas on June 12.r