Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday said she should have spoken about the abuse she faced by her father, much earlier. She revealed last year that she was abused by her father at the age of eight and had revolted against him at 15, leading to him leaving the family.
She wrote on X, “Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father’s abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career.”
“I was abused at the hands of the person who was suppose [sic] to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell,” she wrote.
Sundar's comments come as an investigation into the 2017 actress assault case has highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.
The Kerala government-appointed Justice Hema Committee report, published earlier this month, found evidence of abuse and exploitation of women, leading to many actresses coming forward with allegations of harassment.
Sundar, a BJP leader, backed the committee's findings, saying they were "much needed" to break the cycle of abuse. She also urged women not to compromise and men to speak out in support of victims of sexual harassment.
“This moment of #MeToo prevailing in our industry breaks you. Kudos to the women who have stood their ground and emerged victorious. The Hema Committee was much needed to break the abuse. But will it?”, Sundar wrote on X.
“To all the men out there, I implore you to stand by the victim and show your unwavering support. Every man was born to a woman who endured incredible pain and sacrifice. Many women play indispensable roles in your upbringing, shaping you into the person you are today—your mothers, sisters, aunts, teachers, and friends,” her post read.
“Abuse, asking for sexual favours, and expecting women to compromise to gain a foothold or accelerate their careers exist in every field. Why is a woman alone expected to go through the grind? Although men too face it, it’s marginally women who bear the brunt,” Sundar tweeted.
“The fear of being shamed, victim blaming, and questions like “Why did you do it?” or “What made you do it?” break her. The victim might be a stranger to you or me, but she needs our support, an ear to listen, and emotional backing from us all. When questioning why she didn’t come out earlier, we need to consider her circumstances – not everyone is privileged to speak out,” her post read.
The Malayalam cinema industry, which produces around 150-200 films a year, has been rocked by the allegations of abuse and harassment.
The 235-page Hema Committee report noted that the industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and influence the industry.