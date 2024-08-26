In October 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement in India, writer Mahima Kukreja accused Mumbai-based comedian Utsav Chakraborty of sending her unsolicited explicit photos. Kukreja revealed that she had informed two well-known male comedians from AIB about the incident, but no action was taken. As Kukreja shared screenshots of the messages on Twitter, other women came forward with similar allegations against Chakraborty. He later issued a public apology on social media.