Deleted, But Dutybound: Bengal’s Voteless Poll Workers

BLO interact with residents during the house-to-house distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kolkata Kolkata, Nov 05 Photo: ANI

BLO interact with residents during the house-to-house distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kolkata Kolkata, Nov 05 Photo: ANI